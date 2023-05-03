Varun Tej's 12th movie, Gaandeevadhari Arjuna will be an enthralling actioner

One of the most promising actors of Telegu Film industry, Varun Tej is gearing up to engage the fans in his upcoming action packed entertainer Gaandeevadhari Arjuna directed by the talented Praveen Sattaru. This movie will be Varun's 12th project and the fans just can't wait for its release date.



Needless to say that Varun Tej is highly talented and versatile as an artiste and his dedication is evident in his works. The actor has undergone a drastic transformation to fit in the role and has been rigourously practicing action stunts for several days which is truly commendable. The audience will indeed be very thrilled to watch their favourite actor delivering a killer, action-packed performance in Gaandeevadhari Arjuna. The makers of this upcoming film have however collaborated with foreign stunt coordinators for the daredevil stunts in the film. Seems something spectacular is on the way to captivate the audience.



Reportedly, team 'Gaandeevadhari Arjuna' is in Budapest, Hungary for the final rehearsals of the shoot schedule. The next schedule after this will commence in the first week of May, with 20 days of exciting shoot of thrilling sequences. Beside this actioner, actor Varun Tej is actively participating in the shoot of his another project, VT 13.