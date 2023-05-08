Indian cricketer Shubman Gill lends his voice to Indian Spider-Man Pavitr Prabhakar

Interest in the upcoming movie Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has skyrocketed since the trailer was released. After the enormous success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, in 2021, fans are excited to return to the Spider-Man universe. This time is particularly special for India because our very own Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar, makes a debut on the big screen.



The Hindi and Punjabi versions of the film will feature cricketer Shubman Gill's voice, which will make Pavitr’s character even more special for the audience. With his batting prowess, Gill has been quite the draw for cricket fans, and as Pavitr Prabhakar in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, he is now prepared to win over all cricket fans across India. Shubman Gill, who confesses that Spider-Man has been his favourite superhero, has made a big entry into the world of Spider-Man. He becomes the first sports personality to lend his voice to any film, and that too one of the biggest Hollywood franchises.

Speaking about this Shubman shares, "I have grown up watching Spiderman, and he is one of the most relatable superheroes. Since the movie will be debuting the Indian Spider-Man for the first time on screen, getting to be the voice of our Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar, in the Hindi and Punjabi languages was such a remarkable experience for me. Already, I feel superhuman. I am eagerly anticipating the release of this movie."

Setting another milestone, Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali on June 2 at the theatres.