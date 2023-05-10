Indrasis Acharya's film, Niharika invited to 31st Varna International Film Festival under Best of Asian Panorama

Filmmaker Indrasis Acharya's upcoming film Niharika (In The Mist) just got invited for screening at 31st International Film Festival - Love is Folly -- organised by Festival and Congress Centre Varna in Bulgaria. Held between August 25 and September 3 this year, it will be screened at the festival's Asian Panorama section.

The movie is a gripping saga of a woman who finally empowered herself after passing through a dark and abusive childhood while searching for her gender identity through her voyage to adulthood. It also shows how she embraced a house in a no man's land to finally get a secure shelter. "It's a story about a different melancholic living far from a paced city life," says Indrasis, adding, "The story is of belief in love without any inhibition and boundary of a modern woman with the help of natural beauty around her and the house she lives in. We intend to showcase a different character of love that becomes stoic in terms of living a new life with the house and the place that’s so utterly different from the modern world. The film also raises pertinent questions on womanhood and identity crisis in the current human context."

Indrasis Acharya

The film will see actor Anuradha Mukherjee in the lead, supported by an able cast comprising Shilajit Mazumdar, Anindya Sengupta, Mallika Mazumdar, Priyanka Guha, Rajeswari Paul, Sashi Guha, Juin Bagchi, Amit Chakraborty, Indira Mukherjee, Moloy Rakhhit, Prabal Mukherjee and Srabani Roy.