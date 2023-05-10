The launch of Abar Bibaho Obhijaan's Mon Bajare takes Kolkata on a vibrant trip to Thailand

Kolkata witnessed an electrifying pool-side event as team Abar Bibaho Obhijaan launched their second song Mon Bajare from the movie's soundtrack. Sung by the talented Nakash Aziz, the song has been composed by music director Jeet Gannguli, with lyrics penned by Prasen.

The launch event was a grand affair with the objective of creating the ambiance of the vibrant nightlife of Thailand right in the heart of Kolkata, hosted by Taj City Centre, New Town. The pool party extravaganza was organised to amplify the film's essence and create a buzz among the audience.

Priyanka Sarkar

The song Mon Bajare is not just any ordinary tune; the video embodies the exuberant and dynamic party culture of Thailand. With its lively tempo and upbeat vocals, every aspect of the video oozes with excitement and enthusiasm. The song's catchy lyrics invite everyone to join in the festivities and revel in the lively atmosphere of Thailand's party scene. The video captures the essence of the country's party mood, where the streets come alive with music, dancing, and laughter. Filmed in a funky pub in Thailand, the video showcases the leads' fun and quirky personalities. With its peppy tunes and infectious energy, the song acts as the perfect catalyst to uplift the party theme and set the tone for an unforgettable celebration.

Anirban Bhattacharya

The event was graced by the star cast of the movie, including Anirban Bhattacharya, Rudranil Ghosh, Sohini Sarkar, Priyanka Sarkar and Saurav Das, who is the newest addition to the franchise. The team was ecstatic to unveil the song and share their excitement about the film.

Speaking at the launch event, Anirban said, "The song is an absolute mood, and it's going to be the next big thing in the music scene. I'm thrilled and can't wait for the audience to experience the magic of Mon Bajare. With its catchy beats and foot-tapping rhythm, Mon Bajare is sure to become the next party anthem for the summer season”.

Saurav Das

Priyanka Sarkar, one of the lead actresses of the film, expressed her excitement about Mon Bajare. She said, "It's an exceptional mix of music and lyrics and the song effectively captures the vibrancy of Thailand's nightlife and incorporates it with the energy of Kolkata. I cannot wait for the audience to listen to the song and share their experience.”

The song is now available on all major music streaming platforms and SVF Social’s Youtube Channel.

Sohini Sarkar

Abar Bibaho Obhijaan is the perfect comedy caper that follows the escapades of three couples who are eager to get away from their loving partners for a brief period. The men craft a story and embark on a journey out of the city, which leads to a hilarious and suspenseful adventure in Thailand. The movie is poised to be an entertaining and enjoyable experience for audiences. Anupam, Rajat, and Gansha return with renewed energy after a four-year hiatus, and this time, they promise to deliver even more comical mishaps. With this film, viewers can anticipate a side-splitting comedy that is sure to leave them in stitches.

Abar Bibaho Obhijaan is releasing on June 25 at your nearest theatres.