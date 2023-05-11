Actress Gul Panag sheds light on what gets the audience really scared

Ever since The Haunting's release on Amazon miniTV, the viewers are gripped by the suspense, spine-chilling narrative, and the strong on-screen character portrayals by Erica Fernandes alongside Gul Panag and Prakruti Mishra.

The horror short film is around a tragic chain of events that revolves around a girl named Moushmi who has been possessed by ghosts and is accused of killing her closest friend. Based on real events it is directed by Tanveer Bookwala and sees Gul playing the psychiatrist. Gul feels that the entertainment industry has only begun to scrape the surface when it comes to broadening the boundaries of the horror-thriller genre and its vast expanse. “The horror-thriller genre I have two views — one as an actor and the other as an audience. As an actor, I feel we haven’t done justice to the horror-thriller genre in India as we haven’t pushed the bar up or someone would say push the envelope as far as special effects are concerned. We have done one type of horror-thriller genre only. Whereas the scope is much larger”.

Gul Panag deciphered the components of a meticulously crafted terrifying movie, further shedding light on the international horror niche. “Look at what the rest of the world is doing. Koreans are doing with their horror genre. The Japanese are intense. Of course, Hollywood has long done incredible horror. So, I think the scope to perform in horror, and the scope to be part of films with incredible visual effects is very large. Now, coming to me as an audience, I’m terrified of watching horror films personally. As an audience, which just goes to share that if you make brilliant films, the audience will be scared, which is the ultimate goal of a horror film,” the actor-turned-producer says.

The Haunting is currently streaming on Amazon miniTV.