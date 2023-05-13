Actor R Madhavan will be seen for the first time with Ajay Devgn in a horror thriller
The film is currently in the pre-production stage and will go on floors in June.
Sharmistha Ghosal Published : 13th May 2023 02:50 PM | Published : | 13th May 2023 02:50 PM
Versatile actor R Madhavan will be joining Ajay Devgn for a recently announced untitled supernatural thriller film in a pivotal role. Ajay Devgn and Madhavan will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in this film co- produced by Panorama Studio and Ajay Devgn.
The film is currently in the pre-production stage and will go on floors in June.
It will be extensively shot in Mumbai, Mussoorie and London.