Newly launched Hoichoi Studios expands into new format of storytelling

The leading Bengali OTT player Hoichoi announces its new content wing hoichoi studios, marking its debut in the Bengali entertainment industry. The brand plans compelling stories by expanding its format and medium of storytelling, dedicated to telling stories that are non-episodic through theatrical films.

With the launch and foraying in as a content production hub with hoichoi studios, it plans on curating relatable stories that have traditionally been confined to the web and with the help of hoichoi’s learning of last 6 years from data as well as from direct user feedback, expand the reach of such stories to other geographies. Hoichoi studios outlays the plan and aims to entertain and provide the best big screen experience to the audience with three to five theatrical releases, starting this year.

In addition to this, hoichoi will continue to produce 25-30 original series every year along with bringing forth World premiere movies. The celebration of the unveiling of hoichoi studios is doubled with another massive announcement as hoichoi unveils the first project under hoichoi studios - Shri Swapankumar-er Badami Hyena’r Kobole - slated for a theatrical release this Kali Puja. Directed by Debaloy Bhattacharya, and inspired from the famous pulp stories of Shri Swapankumar, the film will feature popular actor Abir Chatterjee in the lead as Deepak Chatterjee, a detective in his novels, along with veteran actor Paran Bandyopadhyay as the writer Swapankumar.

Talking about the launch of hoichoi studios, chief operating officer, Soumya Mukherjee who will also perform responsibilities as a producer for hoichoi studios, said, “After catering to the audience with 130+ web series, 20+ web films, 10000+ short format content and 500+ acquired films, we wanted to entertain and serve our audience by expanding to a new format. It is exciting to release our film, Shri Swapankumar-er Badami Hyena’r Kobole, this Kali Puja, at your nearest theatres.”

While mentioning about his first project with hoichoi studios, actor Abir Chatterjee says, “I am immensely thrilled to be playing not only the character of Deepak Chatterjee in Shri Swapankumar-er Badami Hyena’r Kobole but also to be a part of the first project for hoichoi studios. I hope hoichoi after being so much loved by the audience in the world of OTT, will garner the same amount of love as it ventures into a new format of storytelling with hoichoi studios.”

Speaking about his directorial venture, director Debaloy Bhattacharya says, “The feeling of creating the first content for hoichoi studios itself comes with a lot of excitement. What is adding more to this is to be able to create a film with such a famous Bengali character who is so full of pulp and thrill, and at the opportunity of presenting Bengal’s first action-based detective content. With hoichoi studios, I am really looking forward to being able to present many such content that tells impactful stories and creates magic on the big screen.”

The shooting of the first project of hoichoi studios, Shri Swapankumar-er Badami Hyena’r Kobole will start from this May.