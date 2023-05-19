Home Entertainment Cinema

Angad Bedi's next is an official adaptation of one the biggest Korean Drama, Suspicious Partner

It is the first collaboration of Barkha Singh and Angad Bedi.

Angad Bedi's next project, A Legal Affair, is a legal drama which also stars Internet sensation Barkha Singh. The show produced by Jio Studios is the official Hindi adaptation of Suspicious Partner, one of the most popular K-dramas. It has already been shot extensively in Delhi and Mumbai and will be released later this year.

 “A Legal Affair is a legal drama around a lawyer and his associate and the affair they have. It’s an intense romantic drama, a genre I haven’t dabbled in before. I did essay the role of a lawyer previously but that was a different space altogether which was based on a real life. Also, this show is an official adaptation of Suspicious Partner, which is already such a successful show. It’s kind of tricky since the Korean version was already a hit, so people have high expectations and it’s up to the actors and makers what more they can bring to the show, ” says Angad. 

The show is a rom-com, directed by Karan Darra. It is the first collaboration of Barkha Singh and Angad Bedi.

