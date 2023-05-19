Angad Bedi's next is an official adaptation of one the biggest Korean Drama, Suspicious Partner

Angad Bedi's next project, A Legal Affair, is a legal drama which also stars Internet sensation Barkha Singh. The show produced by Jio Studios is the official Hindi adaptation of Suspicious Partner, one of the most popular K-dramas. It has already been shot extensively in Delhi and Mumbai and will be released later this year.

“A Legal Affair is a legal drama around a lawyer and his associate and the affair they have. It’s an intense romantic drama, a genre I haven’t dabbled in before. I did essay the role of a lawyer previously but that was a different space altogether which was based on a real life. Also, this show is an official adaptation of Suspicious Partner, which is already such a successful show. It’s kind of tricky since the Korean version was already a hit, so people have high expectations and it’s up to the actors and makers what more they can bring to the show, ” says Angad.

The show is a rom-com, directed by Karan Darra. It is the first collaboration of Barkha Singh and Angad Bedi.