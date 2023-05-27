Shalini Chauhan plays gangster in Inspector Avinash

Actress Shalini Chauhan, who made her acting debut in the web series Inspector Avinash, is thrilled to have worked with actor Randeep Hooda who plays the lead in it. Written and directed by Neerraj Pathak the show also stars Urvashi Rautela, Adhyayan Suman, Amit Sial, Abhimanyu Singh, Freddy Daruwala, Rahul Mittra in pivotal roles.

Shalini shares, "It is a dream come true for me to have been given the chance to play the role of Pinky. Pinky is a character who knows how to get her way. She is a gangster and is loyal and dominating in nature. She has the ability to manipulate people, making them do her bidding. Her loyalty and strength of character make her an ideal leader for any gang. With her cunning skills and strength of character, Pinky is an intriguing figure that stands out ".

Talking about how she prepped for her debut role she tells, "As an actor, I believe strongly in following the director's vision and working according to their instructions. This approach makes it easier for me to bring a character to life and portray the story with accuracy and authenticity. It also allows me to collaborate with the director in a more meaningful way, as we both share the same vision for the project. By following the director's view, I am able to ensure that my performance is as close to their expectations as possible. But yes, I forgot my dialogues after seeing Randeep Hooda in front of me during the scenes."

Describing his working experience with Randeep Hooda she says, "Randeep Hooda was always on my bucket list to work with. I'm a great admirer of his work and a huge fan of his art. I guess my dream got manifested that I got to debut with him. It's a different feeling from becoming a fan to a co-actor onscreen. He's so humble and grounded which I got to learn from him."