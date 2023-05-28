Aparna Nayr debuts in Bollywood with Bloody Daddy

Bloody Daddy has been generating immense buzz among movie enthusiasts and fans and one such great piece of news to be added is that our Middle Eastern Beauty Aparna Nayr is all set to amaze the audience with her presence in Ali Abbas Zafar's action thriller film.

Aparna Nayr, known for her endearing personality and adorable looks, is going to captivate the audience in her big Bollywood debut film Bloody Daddy, starring Shahid Kapoor. We see a "Bloody" Shahid and Aparna in one frame, in what looks like a fancy dinner event. She's dressed in a classic lehenga and looks rather baffled. This interaction has us wanting to see more between them as the story unfolds.

Aparna has proven her mettle as a talented actress. With each project, she has showcased her ability to bring depth and authenticity to her characters, earning her a devoted fan base. This crime thriller promises an intriguing storyline, and the addition of Aparna Nayr to the cast has heightened the excitement of all her fans.

Aparna says, "I'm excited to be a part of an action film as my first Indian movie project. I couldn't imagine working with a better director than Ali Abbas Zafar on this. I'm completely out of my element, it's nothing like I've ever done before."

We are awaiting yet another captivating performance from Aparna that will leave a lasting impression on audiences. Making her big Bollywood debut with enigmatic Shahid Kapoor, Aparna Nayr's on-screen chemistry with the talented actor is expected to be interesting, providing audiences with an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Bloody Daddy has a stellar cast including the likes of Ronit Roy, Sanjay Kapoor, Rajeev Khandelwal, Diana Penty, and Ankur Bhatia. It is based on the Frederic Jardin-directed 2011 French action thriller Sleepless Night.

For the unversed, on the work front, Aparna Nayr is a very well-known actress in the Middle East. The actress has been a part of over 500+ commercials. She was recently featured in a groovy music video ‘Kanna Vich Waaliyan’ with Yo Yo Honey Singh and Hommie Dilliwala. Now the actress is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Bloody Daddy.