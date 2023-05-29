Kanchan Mullick on playing the lead in Tenida and Co

Sayatan Ghosal’s directorial Tenida and Co. features actor Kanchan Mullick in the titular character. We recently got lucky to engage in a chat with the actor where he got candid and expressed his joy in essaying the role of Tenida.

Tell us about your experience playing the role of Tenida.

Tenida's role has been one of my favourites since my early childhood, because I have grown up reading about Tenida. I am from Bhawanipur and I have witnessed this thing called “para culture." And there is one such Teni-da in every locality, like Bhondul-da, Kunal-da , Bapi-da. For me, Tenida's character is a very dear and engaging one. People with such a character might seem to be someone who speaks irrelevant, or enjoys other people’s money, but in reality they are the ones who unite everyone in the community. Be it a local cricket or football tournament, or a kite competition, he will be the first one to come forward and volunteer. Even in cases of an emergency at night, to take someone to the hospital immediately, they will be the first to offer help. Even during puja occasions, they will be there to distribute bhog. So for me, Tenida is one such character who can be referred to as a "para man" rather than a "family man".

Tenida movies have been made before. Did you have any idols in mind?

Movies on Tenida have already been made earlier, in fact there was a Tenida TV series by Rabi Ghosh, but Tenida by Chinmoy Roy is the one which will always be remembered the most.

Were you nervous during the shoot because people may have huge expectations?

Whenever I essay any character, be it for theatre or cinema, I never let the character overpower me, else my performance will not be good. I have read about Tenida, and keeping his character in mind I delivered my performance while enjoying it, that’s it.

So many years in the industry. Do you have regrets?

Regrets were there earlier, but after Tenida happened I have none. Almost after 26 years, Kanchan Mallick is spotted on a poster and for me that’s more than enough.

Do you feel you have been underutilised or been a typecast?

Yes, that was happening. I did become a typecast since everyone considered me so, cannot help it. Maybe it was people’s love, so I have to accept it. But I have felt this previously, also I feel it now that like Tenida which is a main character, I have played several other different characters recently, though I did not get such opportunity before. But in Montu Pilot, Rajkahini and many other movies or series, I have performed in so many shades, and that Kanchan Mallick can also play various characters, directors acknowledge it now.

Any dream roles?

Well, I have many dream roles, but will I be allowed to do that? Many times I thought of playing Ben-Hur, so many times I wanted to play the role of Hercules. But somehow my mirror refused me for it.

Any genre or kind or film/roles that you want to explore?

I want to explore the role of a detective. Detective not by physique, but a detective by brain.

What's there in the pipeline?

There is one movie in the pipeline and two web series in the pipeline, right now.