Nancy Gill plays lawyer in The Good Wife

Air-hostess-turned-actress Nancy Gill will be next featuring as a lawyer in the Indian edition of the popular American legal TV drama The Good Wife, helmed by director Suparn S Varma with Kajol Devgn as its lead. Hailing from Chandigarh, Nancy has previously been part of TV shows like Chidiyaghar, web series, many ad films and in Criminal Justice 3 in 2022. The actress gave some interesting insights about her role in this series, and how she prepped for it.

"The Good Wife is a series in which different episodes have different stories. I am playing a lawyer in one of them who is fighting the case against the client who is defended by Kajol,” says Nancy, adding, “I was approached by the casting director of this project and I auditioned for the part. It was interesting to be auditioning for a lawyer since I have never been around one nor any of my friends are one. However, I prepared it according to my interpretation and auditioned for it and got the part."

Sharing how she prepared for the role, the actress says, "I always explore the details and use my observations, experiences or whatever material is available to me in a script to create a character which is on paper. But to create one, I don’t copy mannerisms from watching similar characters. I like to create them with my own interpretation or how the director wants me to and I feel it’s a continuous process, we learn while doing things and those experiences help us to learn more."

Nancy Gill further expresses her delight in working with Kajol. She says, "It was so amazing. It was like a treat being on the sets of The Good Wife. She is such a nice and chill person to be on the set with and makes her co-actors so comfortable. It didn't feel like I worked with her for the first time. She was always cracking jokes and talking to everyone and it made the set so energetic. In fact, the whole team was so amazing and supportive. It was one of the best experiences I've had till date."

She adds, "I learned to always maintain an easy, light and vibrant atmosphere on set. Also, one very important thing was discipline to learn from her. She was not well in some days but without making any delays she would come and still shoot so that no one is waiting .This all gives the whole team so much confidence and responsibility.It makes it all so interesting."