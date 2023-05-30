Onir's next, Pine Cone, is love seen from a queer gaze

Onir, a maverick filmmaker and a strong voice for the LGBTQIA community, has unveiled the first poster of his highly anticipated film, Pine Cone. The film serves as a powerful advocate for true representation of the LGBTQIA community in cinema through experiences. Pine Cone is set to open South Asia's largest queer film festival, Kashish, on June 7, promising to captivate audiences with its layered love story of a gay man as he navigates through love, loss and desire.

Onir

As an out and proud gay man, Onir has dedicated his career to crafting narratives that celebrate the LGBTQIA community and their journey towards love, equality and acceptance. Pine Cone is yet another remarkable addition to his portfolio, exploring queer desire sans filters while challenging stereotypes.

The first poster for Pine Cone offers a glimpse into the intense emotions that engulfs the film. Painted as an art piece, it features the lead actors Vidhur Sethi and Sahib Verma in an intimate and tender moment, symbolizing the depth and complexity of the love and desire. With Pine Cone, Onir continues to champion the LGBTQIA community, reinforcing the importance of authentic representation in cinema.