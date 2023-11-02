Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki is a saga of love and friendship

Rajkumar Hirani, hailed as a master storyteller has some of the most watched and endearing films to his credit and this time he is all set to treat the audiences with another charming gem, full of heart and humour, Shahrukh Khan's Dunki.



Dunki is a delightful collaboration between two of the most loved artistes of the current times, Shah Rukh Khan and Raju Hirani. The film aims to bring back the sweetness and nostalgia of cinema, evoking cherished memories.

SRK in his "Dunki" look

Glimpse Of Shahrukh Khan Dunki Drop 1

The Dunki Drop 1 unveiled today, gives us a glimpse into the wonderful world of Rajkumar Hirani. A heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores, it charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Drawn from real-life experiences, Dunki is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories, and provides hilarious and heart-breaking answers.



The video unit takes you on a whirlwind roller-coaster with colourful characters portrayed by an exceptionally talented ensemble cast that includes Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover and Shah Rukh Khan.

Taapsee and Shah Rukh

It also gives a glimpse into an enchanting, heart-warming and unique tale that marks the return of storytelling to cinema and is all set to unfold for audiences worldwide this Christmas!



A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan, the film written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani and Kanika Dhillon, is slated to release this December.