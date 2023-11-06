Shiv Panditt’s Shastry virudh Shastry is an emotional roller coaster

Actor Shiv Panditt who impressed critics and audiences alike with his acting chops recently in films Shershaah and Khuda Haafiz, is currently seen in film Shastry virudh Shastry. The film sees Shiv playing yet another nuanced character who goes in a legal battle with his father portrayed by Paresh Rawal. The thought provoking drama was released in theatres on November 3.

Shastry Virudh Shastry is a film that will make people think. The emotions have been captured beautifully by the makers. This is a role close to Shiv’s heart as the sensitivity of the subject is bound to strike a chord with the audiences. The role is all the more special to Panditt as it's the first time he is playing a character in a family drama which is more emotion driven as compared to his previous roles in films like Shaitan, Boss, Shershaah, Khuda Haafiz and Bambai Meri Jaan among others.

Mimi and Shiv

Commenting on his character Shiv Panditt says, "The role I play in Shastry Virudh Shastry is something unlike anything else I’ve done before. The sheer gamut of emotions that my character goes through has been challenging but great fun to portray. Having actors like Paresh Rawal and Neena Kulkarni as my co-stars have only made the experience more enriching. I hope the audiences relate to this very important societal issue that our film deals with and the issue is highlighted further.”