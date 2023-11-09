'The Archies' trailer out; Zoya Akhtar reveals Suhana Khan's nickname

The trailer of the much-anticipated film The Archies was unveiled on Thursday and it follows the life of seven teenagers in the idyllic fictional town of Riverdale. The film stars a bunch of newcomers including Suhana Khan (the daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan), Agastya Nanda (the grandson of veteran Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan) and Khushi Kapoor (the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor).

The 3-minute trailer shows the titular character of Archie Andrews, essayed by Agastya, who is a compulsive flirt and has his eyes set on Veronica (portrayed by Suhana) and Betty (portrayed by Khushi), both of whom are best friends.



Netflix's The Archies Trailer Brings to Life the '60s

The trailer shows a group of teenagers wrestling with love, heartache, friendship and rebellion as it offers a glimpse into the world of film in India in the 1960s. The conflict in the film arises when ‘Green Park’, which is so dear to the teenagers, gets sold for building a swanky hotel by Veronica’s dad, who also buys all the shops at Town Square to rebuild them into a plaza. This leads to friction between the friends and sets the ground for the narrative.





In another news, director Zoya Akhtar opened up about working with Suhana Khan for the film. Suhana has not acted in any films yet and her appearance in The Archies is one of the most-anticipated debuts of the year. In a recent media interaction, the director was quoted assuring that Suhana will be successful in winning the audience over and that the youngster is full of energy.



Zoya had a lot of praise for the actress. Furthermore, the director also revealed that Suhana has a hidden talent for singing and goes by the nickname of 'Su'.

The film also stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda. The film is directed by Zoya Akhtar, who has co-written it with Reema and Ayesha Devitre. It will stream on Netflix from December 7.



