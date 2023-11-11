Gala Premieres take centre stage at the 54th IFFI 2023

For the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), the National Film Development Corporation Limited (NFDC) is thrilled to present the highly-anticipated second edition of "Gala Premieres”, a segment that has been meticulously crafted to connect film stars with the audience, celebrating the global cinematic artistry and bringing forth an extraordinary selection of films, all while upholding the festival's core ethos.

IFFI is one of the most significant film festivals, showcasing the best of world cinema. The festival provides a platform for both established and emerging filmmakers to share their exceptional work with a global audience. With a diverse selection of films and events, IFFI is committed to celebrating the art of cinema and promoting cultural exchange. Direct to OTT series and unreleased films are excited to premiere their content for the festival audience.

A still from Grey Games

Anurag Thakur, Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting, said, “I extend a warm and gracious welcome to the esteemed filmmakers and talented actors of Farrey, produced by Salman Khan; Gandhi Talks, produced by ZEE with Arvind Swami and Vijay Sethupathi; Kadak Singh, featuring Pankaj Tripathi; the Amazon Original series Dhootha with Naga Chaitanya and Parvathy Thiruvothu; and The Village, starring Arya and Divya Pillai, among other celebrated artists, including AR Rahman and Urvashi Rautela. The renowned Tarsem Singh's presence adds a touch of excellence to this cinematic extravaganza. The Gala premiere further resonates with our latest campaign, Meri Mitti Mera Desh, celebrating cinema from the soil of North, East, South, and West. Together, we celebrate the magic of cinema at its finest in Goa!"

Film Ae Watan Mere Watan will have a special showcase with a conversation between Karan Johar and Sara Ali Khan.

Prithul Kumar, MD NFDC & Festival Director said, “As we gather at IFFI to celebrate the art of cinema from around the world, we are reminded that film is a universal language that transcends borders and cultures. The Gala Premiere segment is a testament to the power of storytelling, and we are honoured to present these captivating films that will inspire and move audiences. Let the magic of the silver screen unite us in the joy of storytelling.”

Farrey, directed by Soumendra Padhi, promises a thrilling journey waiting to be unravelled while, Gandhi Talks by Kishor Padurang Belekar delves into a social commentary that explores the depths of capitalism, racism, and society at large, with intriguing references to Hindu mythology and the story of Samudra Manthan.

A still from Dhootha

Kadak Singh, a film directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, follows the story of AK Srivastava, an officer of the Department of Financial Crimes, diagnosed with retrograde amnesia. Despite his condition, he solves the complex case of a chit-fund scam by listening to different perspectives of who he was and how he ended up in the hospital. The Village, directed by Milind Rau, takes audiences on a road trip that turns sinister when a family falls victim to a clan of mutants.

With numerous other remarkable films, including Hurry Om Hurry, Dear Jassi, Rautu Ki Beli, Dhootha, Dil Hai Gray, and Grey Games, the Gala Premieres section at the 54th IFFI offers a diverse and captivating cinematic experience that challenges perceptions, explores human emotions, and delves into the realm of suspense and mystery.

The festival will be held in Goa from November 20-28.