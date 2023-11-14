Kabuliwala starring Mithun Chakraborty drops its official poster

Rabindranath Tagore’s classic tale Kabuliwala is soon to hit the theatre this December on the occasion of Christmas. SVF and Jio Studios released the official poster of the film today which features the iconic Mithun Chakraborty as Rahmat/Kabuliwala. The role of little Mini is essayed by Anumegha and Abir Chatterjee and Sohini Sarkar plays her parents. It is directed by Suman Ghosh.

Kabuliwala is the tale of Rahmat a middle-aged Afghan man who forms a deep bond with little Mini. It highlights the significance of love, beyond borders and cultural differences. The poster reveals a look of Rahmat (Chakraborty) and Mini. Rahmat is seen in his long Kurta, loose overcoat, and pants along with white headgear and a bundle to his side whereas Mini wears a purple dress with red ribbons. She is seen alongside Rahmat. The background gives vivid hints of a Bengal gone by.

Based on the novel of the same name, Ghosh has tried to put in his expertise to serve the audience an immersive experience of a Kolkata of the 1960s and an unforgettable tale of friendship. The makers have tried to bring in the festive joy by its release with Christmas. The music is composed by Indraadip Das Gupta which complements the narrative by trying to transport the audience to an era gone by.

The movie is set to release in December.