Actor Anuj Duhan on his debut Hindi feature film Pippa

Supermodel Anuj Singh Duhan is now excited for his first feature film debut in Pippa. The talented newcomer's journey from the modelling world to the silver screen is an inspiring tale of passion, dedication, and a touch of destiny. Anuj's story began during the November 2020 lockdown when he stumbled upon a casting call with Tess Joseph on Instagram that changed his life forever.

The audition required a monologue, which he shared as a test. He navigated the audition rounds through a rollercoaster of emotions. The third audition was conducted via a Zoom call and when he received the news that he had been shortlisted, it was a dream come true. A meeting with renowned director Raja Menon solidified his role in the film and Anuj describes it as a surreal experience.

Anuj shared, "Working with Raja Menon was a truly transformative experience for me. He made me feel like the part of a family, which helped ease my nervousness and ensure my comfort in this new environment. As my first feature film, his mentorship and approach to conducting workshops played a pivotal role in getting his entire cast together as a big unit. Pippa is all about brotherhood and camaraderie, and his unwavering dedication to character development and storytelling is what has translated so beautifully on screen. His humility, down-to-earth nature, and exceptional understanding of the art of filmmaking were truly inspiring."

Anuj Duhan

Talking about his role prep, Anuj shared, "In my journey to prepare for my role in Pippa, we did a lot of reading workshops to grasp our characters and the script. My character's portrayal, as a Sikh, demanded that I go beyond the surface and truly embrace the subtleties and nuances of the culture. I spent hours meditating in a Gurudwara to embody the character authenticity and tried to infuse every frame with depth. We underwent two gruelling army training sessions with cadets. These sessions pushed us to our limits, requiring us to run 11 kilometres with rifles, conquer rope climbing challenges, and even command real tanks, firing from them."

Anuj Singh Duhan hails from Rohtak in Haryana, a city known for its rich sports culture and military background. His journey from Rohtak to Mumbai has been a remarkable one, and he remains rooted in his origins while reaching for the stars.

Pippa centres on the courageous story of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, who served in the 45th Cavalry tank squadron during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war on the eastern front, fighting alongside his brothers and sisters. The film stars Ishaan Khattar, Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli, Soni Raazdan and Anuj Singh Duhan.