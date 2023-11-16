Ishaa Saha talks about her character in Ektu Sore Bosun 

As the talented, versatile, and charming actress Ishaa Saha slips into the role of Piu for her next Ektu Sore Bosun by Kamaleshwar Mukherjee which releases on November 24, Indulge catches up for a sneak peek.

Tell us about your character

My character’s name is Piu who lives in a village Begunbagicha. She is a little tomboyish but very sweet, funny, and emotional. She likes the neighbourhood boy Guddu Da (Ritwick Chakraborty). When he relocates to the city, the courageous Piu follows him alone to find him and the movie progresses.

Can you relate to your on-screen character?

We are two different people. Piu lives in the village with a very different approach to life. Her thought process or the way she speaks is different.

What would be your interpretation of Ektu Sore Bosun?

It’s a comedy film through which Kamaleshwar Da depicts a political view to the audience. I think it’s his first attempt to make a comedy. There is political satire, to harsh truths of life shown in simple ways throughout the movie. It’s for all kinds of audience. Today we live a very stressful and politically conscious life. From that point, if such a movie is made which is a comedy, I think people will enjoy it.

Films or OTT, which lets you explore your creative side?

Both. But if you ask in a rapid-fire then films. OTT today has become very drama-based. It has been explored a lot but just because the audience likes it, it is continuing. However, for us actors, OTT and films are not separate. We always have to give our 100% on both mediums.

What is the secret of your beauty and fitness?

Outer beauty is god-gifted. I believe in natural beauty. For inner beauty, I have seen it is important to keep oneself sane. We are all mentally very exhausted in this world, so it’s best to be aloof sometimes from everything and keep ourselves sane.

Your upcoming projects

Oshuk Bishuk, Antormahal and Indu 3 on Hoichoi.

Ektu Sore Bosun hits the theatres on November 24.