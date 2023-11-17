Bhumika Dube is excited about Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba

Actress Bhumika Dube, known for her stellar performance in Motichoor Chaknachoor and the popular web series Dahan, is gearing up to charm audiences once again. Sharing the screen with talents like Babil Khan, Kay Kay Menon, R Madhavan, and Divyenndu, she promises to deliver another unforgettable portrayal in the upcoming Netflix series The Railwaymen. But that's not all – she’s set to steal hearts in Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba with Vikrant Massey and Taapsee Pannu.

Bhumika plays Nafisa in The Railwaymen, unknowingly caught up in the aftermath of Bhopal's worst industrial disaster while searching for her husband at the Union Carbide factory. Despite being born and raised in Bhopal, she insists that her selection for the role was purely coincidental. "I was not born when the tragedy happened. My father ran away as soon as he sensed the tension in the city that night, but he did face some skin issues (psoriasis) later in his life, which is gradually affecting me as well. I’ve witnessed the aftereffects very closely, and it feels very content to be part of a narrative that talks about the tragedy that my city continues to suffer,” she said.

Bhumika, a National School of Drama (NSD) graduate, has always had a passion for theatre, influenced by her father, Hindi thespian Gopal Dube. Awarded a junior scholarship in theatre by the Ministry of Culture, India, in 2011, she later earned a bachelor's degree in Mass Media from Mumbai University before graduating from NSD in 2015. This NSD connection played a role in her camaraderie with Babil, Irrfan Khan's son, on the set of 'The Railwaymen. “Babil can fill your heart with joy, it never felt like we met for the first time, and I was amazed to share NSD stories with him. I remember cracking this joke to him after the shoot that he is from NSD too, where N stands for Natural,” said Bhumika, who has appeared in multiple mainstream and indie films like Cheepatakadumpa, Barah By Barah, and Motichoor Chaknachoor.

Bhumika clicks a selfie with Babil on the sets of The Railwaymen

Meanwhile, anticipation is building for Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba, especially following the success of Haseen Dilruba. In this installment, Bhumika takes on a significant role alongside Vikrant Massey. Expressing her excitement, she said, "I believe it's one of the most exciting roles I've ever done. I have all my one-on-one scenes with Vikrant, and I must say he is one of the best co-actors I’ve ever worked with. There's so much to learn from him; his patience and resilience are inspiring.”

Even though Taapsee and her characters don't cross paths in the film, Bhumika shared how the popular Bollywood actress broke the ice on set and congratulated her for her role.

