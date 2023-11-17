Gulshan Devaiah to star in director Kaushal Oza's Little Thomas

Gulshan Devaiah is all set to captivate audiences with his stellar performance in the upcoming film, Little Thomas, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Kaushal Oza. The heartwarming dramedy, also featuring Rasika Duggal in the lead along with Gulshan, takes viewers on a journey into the charming and simple life of a Goan family. The film is produced by Good Bad Films.

"I am thrilled to be a part of Little Thomas, a unique blend of drama and comedy that resonates with the essence of family bonds. It’s a heartwarming story of a simple family and it’s been very fulfilling to do this film. Working with the talented Kaushal and sharing the screen with Rasika has been a satisfying experience. This year has been wonderful with some amazing work that has happened. Little Thomas is genuinely a little gem, and heartwarming story. I am very happy to be part of such wholesome stories," expressed Gulshan.

The film, shot in the picturesque locations of Mumbai and Goa, recently concluded its production phase, promising an engaging narrative that explores the intricacies of familial relationships.

Gulshan is not only set to shine in Little Thomas but also has exciting projects on the horizon, including Ulajh with Janhvi Kapoor and Roshan Matthew.