Chahatt Khanna on Yaatris and relationships

Chahatt Khanna who started off in showbiz through television and went on to work on the big screen as well, was last seen in the 2019 movie Prassthaanam, starring Sanjay Dutt and Manisha Koirala. But now she is raring to get back with family drama film Yaatris starring alongside Raghubir Yadav, Seema Pahwa, Jamie Lever and Anuraag Malhan, which is slated to release on November 24.

Touted to be a heart-warming tale of a middle-class family who embarks on a journey from Banaras to Bangkok, Yaatris is directed by Harish Vyas and produced by Kuku Mohanka.

Talking about what prompted her to take up the role, she tells, "The script was simply irresistible, and I couldn't pass up the opportunity to be a part of such a heartwarming project. Romantic comedies are my forte, and I relish the chance to spread feel-good vibes through my work. When the offer came my way, I wholeheartedly embraced it, happily immersed myself in this charming narrative.

"I recently discovered a profound insight into the dynamics of family and relationships. The film's characters mirrored the lives of real people. The uncanny resemblance was so profound that during the filming process, I felt as though we weren't merely acting out a script but were actually reliving our own experiences. The characters' lives seamlessly blended with our own, both within the confines of our home and in the broader context of society", states Chahatt on her experience shooting for the film.

Recalling her working experience with actor Raghubir Yadav, she says, "Having seen Raghubir Yadav in other projects before, I was already familiar with his talent and versatility. When I learned that I would have the opportunity to meet and work with Yadav, I was thrilled. His humility and down-to-earth nature immediately put me at ease, and I found myself enjoying his company immensely. Even after the day's work was done, he would often stay up late, sharing stories, singing songs, and creating an atmosphere of camaraderie and warmth. It was as if we were part of a large, extended family. Meeting him wasot just a professional encounter; it was an experience that touched my heart and reaffirmed my belief in the power of human connection. His kindness, talent, and infectious joie de vivre have left an indelible mark on me."