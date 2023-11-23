Anshul Chauhan pens a heartfelt note ahead of the film Animal

Some of us like to affirm our dreams by writing them down in their journal and manifesting them more ardently. Anshul Chauhan, who recently won hearts in her recent release, Tejas, took to Instagram and shared a screen capture of her conversation with Animal director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

In the post, Anshul can be seen sharing an image of herself writing down ten big dreams that were yet to come true wherein being Ranbir Kapoor's co-actor was one of them. The gorgeous actor shall be next seen playing a pivotal role in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer, Animal.

Anshul Chauhan

Anshul shared, "It has been beautiful. I always wished to act alongside Ranbir Kapoor so that I could witness his brilliance in person. Clearly, dreams do come true if you keep believing in your own self and trust the process. It may take some time or maybe even longer but our job is to keep doing what we ought to towards our dream or goal at your own sweet pace. Grateful to Mr. Sandeep Reddy Vanga for considering me for this role. Truly excited to bring Animal to the audience."

Besides Animal, Anshul has also recently signed some big ticket films and is working on a few untitled projects. After her stint as a fighter pilot in Tejas, it will be thrilling to see her range as an actor in the forthcoming projects.