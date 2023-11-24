Neeha Garg talks about her film Samosa and Sons

Actor Neeha Garg, who was last seen in Oscar-nominated film The Last Color directed by Vikas Khanna, starring Neena Gupta and short film Target on Hotstar, now is currently seen as female lead in the film Samosa and Sons. Directed by national award winner filmmaker Shalini Shah, the film was recently released on JioCinema. Along with Neeha, the film stars Sanjay Mishra, Brijendra Kala, Chandan Bhist and others.

The film's protagonist, Dhwani, is a captivating portrayal of a woman defying societal norms and pursuing her dreams. Set in the picturesque backdrop of a mountain village, the film tackles the deep-rooted patriarchal conditioning that plagues Indian society. Dhwani's character serves as a powerful symbol of female resilience and determination, challenging the age-old tradition of prioritizing sons over daughters. Her unwavering spirit and unwavering pursuit of her passion for writing make her a role model for young women everywhere.

While speaking to us, the actor recalls her one of the most challenging scene and her working experience with Sanjay Mishra. Neeha says, "Mishra's profound understanding of cinema and his passion for the craft were evident in his every interaction. As a newcomer, working alongside him was an invaluable learning experience. His expertise and insights were always a source of guidance and inspiration for me. Collaborating with seasoned actors like Mishra and Brijendra Kala carries a significant responsibility. It demands a constant willingness to learn, adapt, and evolve as an artiste. His supportive nature and ability to create a comfortable working environment further enhanced my experience. Working with an actor like him is akin to immersing oneself in the essence of art itself."

Recalling one of her challenging scene on bike, she reveals, "One of my scenes involved a thrilling bike sequence, where I had to ride a Royal Enfield, execute a sharp turn, and bring the bike to a halt. When I was cast for the role, I was asked if I could ride a bike. During the final audition, I confidently replied in the affirmative, thinking I could learn in a few days. Little did I know that the muhurat shot would demand my bike-riding skills. Upon arriving at the set, I was informed that my first shot involved riding the Royal Enfield and performing stunts. Panic-stricken, I reached out to my assistant director early the next morning, and we spent the morning practicing the entire sequence. Given my character's biker background, it was crucial for me to portray this scene with authenticity which I was able to do eventually."

Talking about what she learned from Mishra, she mentions, "Unable to rest during the two days before my first scene, I ventured onto the set to observe his work ethic and acting techniques. This immersion into the set's atmosphere and the camaraderie I developed with the crew helped me approach my scenes with confidence and ease."

"I've been receiving positive responses for my character, that's what my director told me. She also got a message stating that my presence resembles and reminds of veteran actor Smita Patil, which is a huge compliment for me I feel. She's my idol and I feel so happy that my first film is getting such fabulous response," adds Neeha.