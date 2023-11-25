'Kantara' prequel titled ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’, first look to drop on Nov 27

The prequel to Rishab Shetty-starrer Kantara, has been christened Kantara: Chapter 1 and that the first look will be unveiled on November 27, after which it will begin shooting.

The film will be produced by Hombale films much like the previous venture, and officially announcing the film, both the director and the production house unveiled a poster of the film on social media.

Rishab took to his X account and unveiling the poster wrote: “Revealing the first look on 27th nov @ 12:25pm”

Hombale Films unveiling the poster wrote, “Step into the sacred echoes of the past, where divinity weaves through every frame. Stay enchanted for a glimpse into the unseen!”

They added, “