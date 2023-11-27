Pavail Gulati joins Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde for Deva

In a significant development, actor Pavail Gulati has officially joined the lead ensemble cast of the highly anticipated action thriller, featuring Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. Deva, directed by Rosshan Andrrews, is set to unravel a gripping narrative of a brilliant yet rebellious police officer entangled in a high-profile case.

Pavail Gulati, known for his versatile performances, expressed his enthusiasm about joining the

project, stating, "I am incredibly excited to embark on this exhilarating journey and absolutely thrilled to collaborate with exceptional talents like Shahid Kapoor and the amazing director Rosshan Andrrews. It’s my first with Roy Kapur Films and Zee Studios, this opportunity not only represents a significant milestone for me but also a challenge that I wholeheartedly welcome and am eager to embrace. It’s going to be a fun ride."

Deva promises to be a rollercoaster ride of suspense, deceit, and high-stakes action. The movie has gone into production and is scheduled release on October 11, 2024 on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra.