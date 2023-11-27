Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara Chapter 1’ first look promises a compelling origin story

The first look teaser of the upcoming Rishab Shetty-starrer film Kantara Chapter 1 has been unveiled and it promises a captivating ride through its cinematic journey. The film is a prequel to Rishab’s 2022 Kannada-language film Kantara, which narrated the story of a deity Panjurli Daiva, who protects a village and the forest under which the village falls.

The new teaser showcases an ominous yet captivating look of Rishab and provides a glimpse into the world created by the actor-director. It shows the origins of the legend and how it came into being. The teaser concludes with a unique touch – seven different ragas of music representing each of the seven languages in which Kantara Chapter 1 will be released.

In the teaser's opening, Rishab intriguingly questions the audience about spotting the elusive 'light' that serves as a portal to both the 'past and the future.' His character, Shiva, gazes up at the moon, signalling a shift to an entirely different persona.

Rishab's role in Kantara showcases his versatility, featuring him in at least three distinctive appearances, with fans particularly enamoured when he transforms into Panjuluri Deva. The new teaser tantalises viewers with yet another transformation, presenting Rishab in an entirely new guise, adorned with long locks, a sculpted physique, and wielding a trishool.

While the film's plot remains shrouded in mystery, it's evident that this time, Rishab is leading the audience on a journey further back in time. A title card in the teaser cryptically declares, 'During the reign of Kadambas,' hinting at a setting in 300 CE. For those unfamiliar, the Kadambas, spanning from 345-540 CE, were an ancient royal lineage from Karnataka, ruling over northern Karnataka and the Konkan. Legend has it that the Trilochana Kadamba emerged from the sweat of Lord Shiva.

Kantara took the global cinematic landscape by storm last year, captivating audiences with its folklore-based storytelling that explored the intricate connection between humanity and nature. The filming for Kantara Chapter 1 is scheduled to kick off at the end of December. Although the cast is currently undisclosed, the first look of the movie teases a journey into a parallel world filled with extraordinary storytelling.