Susi Ganeshan's Dil Hai Gray premieres at IFFI

Dil Hai Gray triumphantly debuted at its recent premiere at IFFI in Goa, captivating the audience and drawing comparisons to the blockbuster Drishyam for its strong storyline with twists. Director Susi Ganeshan basked in the acclaim but faced an insistent audience eager for a sequel, a testament to the film's overwhelming reception.

In the wake of the film's success, Ganeshan reflected on its resonance, emphasising its portrayal of the impact of social media on our lives. He remarked, "Everyday there's a crime related to social media. It is because of the unnecessary information that we tend to share. I am delighted that Dil Hai Gray succeeded in striking a chord with the audience. It's not just a film but paints a realistic picture of how social media can turn out lives upside down if misused."

Dil Hai Gray

Lead actor Akshay Oberoi expressed gratitude for the appreciation, attributing his performance to Ganeshan's directorial prowess. "Thank you, guys, for appreciating the film. The credit for my performance goes to Susi Sir. He just knows how to extract the best performances from his actors."

The film, delving into the intricate exploration of human emotions and cyber hacking, has clearly resonated with its audience, leaving them eagerly anticipating the prospect of a sequel. The film stars Urvashi Rautela, Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles and was a part of the India Pavillion at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this year.