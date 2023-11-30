Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Kamal Haasan to inaugurate KIFF 2023

The Kolkata International Film Festival is the talk of the town right now. The pre-festival conference gave a sneak peek at what can the audience expect from the 29th edition of the film festival. The conference was attended by actors Mimi Chakraborty, Chiranjeet, June Malia, director Raj Chakraborty, Arindam Sil, Goutam Ghose, Sudeshna Roy, and others.

Aroop Biswas, Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs in his speech mentions, “The Kolkata International Film Festival will be inaugurated by Sonakshi Sinha, Salman Khan, Sourav Ganguly, Mahesh Bhatt and others. Indian and global films will be showcased across 23 venues in the city.”

Also Read: Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram get hitched in close-knit ceremony in Manipur

He continues, “For the first time several single-screen and multi-plex venues have also joined hands for film screenings. Locations include Nandan I, II, III, Rabindra Sadan, Nazrul Tirtha I, II, Rabindra Okakura Bhavan, Netaji Indoor Stadium, South City Mall, Quest Mall, Menoka Cinema, Bijoli Cinema and others.”

Talking about the inaugural movie, Biswas reveals, “The inaugural movie is Dewa Newa made by Sunil Bandhopadhyay in 1963 starring Uttam Kumar and Tanuja. It will be screened on December 5 from 5:30 pm at the Netaji Indoor Stadium.”

He also mentioned how under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee the festival reached new heights and has become inclusive on a global level garnering large audiences each time.