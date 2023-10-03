Mahaakshay Mimoh Chakraborty announces back to back projects!

A happy update is coming in for all fans of Mahaakshay Chakraborty aka Mimoh. The actor who recently completed 15 years in showbiz is all set to be back with a bang.

The actor who's earlier been a part of projects like Jimmy, Haunted 3D and others is all set to return with a bang with not one, not two, but as many as five special projects in Bollywood. In all these years, Mahaakshay has had his own share of struggle and hardship. However, his indomitable and fighting spirit of never giving up and fighting all challenges is certainly one of the biggest reasons why he's once again successful to bag a spree of projects.

In an industry where actors often get brushed aside after one failed project, bagging as many as five projects of different kinds is no easy task. After receiving a lot of appreciation for his stint in Jogira Sara Ra Ra, the actor has now bagged a series of projects. The projects are tentatively titled Haunted: Ghosts Of The Past (by Vikram Bhatt), Mission Maajhi (an out-and-out political drama), Lanka (an action-thriller where he will playing an action hero cop), Revolution (Amazon miniTV web series) and Oye Bhootnike (horror-comedy).

Regarding the same, Mimoh comments, "My journey has been a rollercoaster ride in the literal sense of the term. I know for a fact that a lot of people had written me off after some projects didn't deliver as per expectations. In fact, I believe strongly in this quote by Rocky Balboa that " It ain’t over till it’s over”. In all these years, I have always believed that I am around and trying to do my best to grow as an artiste. I kept doing my bit to work on my craft and it seems like God has heard my prayers. I can't wait to showcase my work to my audience. Having five projects is special. May this be the beginning phase of many going forward. I always believe in the beauty of my dreams and I believe I am a fighter who can conquer any situation. I would urge others too to never stop believing and always thrive to push forward."