Tiger Nageswara Rao trailer drops today

Tiger Nageswara Rao is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated movies of the year. As it gears up to hit the theatres on October 20, in a grand event the trailer was launched today. Tiger Nageswara Rao is inspired by true rumors and is based on the life of the thief of Stuartpuram. The movie stars Ravi Teja in the titular role along with Anupam Kher, Jisshu U Sengupta, and Gayatri Bhardwaj and marks the debut of Kriti Sanon’s sister, Nupur Sanon. The action thriller film is written and directed by Vamsee and will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

The trailer has been shared by Ravi Teja in his social media platforms with the caption, “HIS story began and the HISTORY is written! Here’s the trailer of #TigerNageswaraRao…October 20th is going to be WILD this time at the cinemas”. The trailer shows the basis of the movie ranging from action, chase sequences, law, justice, love, gang rivalry, and much more.

The trailer has already started garnering much appreciation since its launch. It has given the viewers an exclusive glimpse of this period action thriller and has raised their anticipation several notches higher.