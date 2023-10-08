Kangana Ranaut aces air combat in ‘Tejas’ trailer, evokes patriotic emotions  

The trailer of the Kangana Ranaut-starrer upcoming film Tejas was unveiled on Sunday on the occasion of the Air Force Day. The 2-minute 33-second-long trailer starts with aerial shots of Indian fighter jets in action from different angles with Kangana’s voice-over saying, “Bharat ko cchedoge toh cchodenge nahi.”

The shots of the fighter aircrafts are reminiscent of Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun: Maverick which was released in 2022. The following shots show a thrilling dogfight before introducing the audience to Kangana’s titular character of Tejas Gill. Tejas's flight coach then wastes no time in establishing her character by telling how fearless and passionate of a fighter pilot she is.

Soon the audience is presented with the conflict as a spy, close to Kangana’s character, is captured and tortured by terrorists in Pakistan. Tejas requests her seniors to let her go and rescue the hostage as she says that the matter is deeply personal to her not because someone close to her is caught by the terrorists but because terrorism as an enemy should feel personal to everyone on earth as only then it will be possible to weed it out of the world. The following shots in the trailer boast of heavy action of air-to-surface combat, and surface-to-surface combat.

The background score is well executed with good visual effects, the trailer is a visual spectacle evoking a sense of patriotism with its impactful dialogues. Kangana commands the screen with her portrayal of a heroic Air Force mission, displaying a fierce and courageous character successfully igniting excitement for the film.

Produced by RSVP, Tejas is written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 27, 2023.