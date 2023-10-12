Against The Tide makes its premiere at JIO MAMI International Film Festival

Against the Tide, a documentary by Sarvnik Kaur premieres in the South Asia Competition at the JIO MAMI Mumbai International Festival. The acclaimed documentary based on the lives of Koli fishermen in Mumbai is premiering at the Festival. It has been helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sarvnik Kaur and Koval Bhatia. The documentary also has a Jury Prize won at the Verite Filmmaking at Sundance Film Festival 2023, adding to its repertoire of growing accolades.

The docu-film spans about 97 minutes and reflects on the journey of two Koli fishermen friends and the extent that they go to, to provide for their families amidst adversities and how it impacts their friendship. It is available in Koli, Marathi, and Hindi languages. It also focuses on climate change and the urgent need of the hour to consciously step forward to protect Planet Earth.

Also Read: Rishab Shetty-backed 'Shivamma' debuts at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival

Also Read: From Cannes to MAMI, 20 major film festivals come together for 'We Are One' global online fest

Sarvnik Kaur comments, “I am absolutely thrilled to begin our film’s journey in India with Mumbai: the inspiration, setting and reason for its existence. There is a sense of homecoming, and I am really excited to show the film to my city and its people.”

The trailer of the docu-film has been dropped at the Snooker Club Film Youtube page. Producer Koval adds, “We always wanted to launch our film domestically starting with Mumbai, and it’s finally happening. We cannot wait to find out how audiences here respond to the film, and we hope to change minds and hearts, both about the issues in our film and towards documentaries.”

Ashok Meena is credited as the Director of Photography while Atanas Georgiev (Honeyland) and Blagoja Nedelkovki step up as editors. With Moinak Bose on the sound and Igor Vasilev helming the music, it is anticipated to be a sensory and emotional treat for the audience.