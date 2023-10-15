Jeet sets all guns blazing as the teaser of Manush drops

Bengali superstar Jeet seems to be set with his latest film, Manush-Child of Destiny. The teaser of this much-anticipated film has recently been unveiled, and it has sent shockwaves of excitement through the film industry and his legion of fans. Jeet, who known for his charisma and versatility, is once again ready to captivate audiences.

Directed by Sanjoy Samaddar and produced by Jeetz Filmworks, Manus promises to be a cinematic masterpiece. The teaser offers a tantalising glimpse into a gripping storyline filled with action, drama, and suspense.

The teaser opens with the rugged look of Jeet performing some intense actions but the glimpse of his two different looks leaves the viewers in a mystery. The action sequences are nothing short of spectacular, showcasing Jeet's prowess as an action hero. His charisma and intensity leap off the screen, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the full-scale action that awaits in the film.

Manush boasts an ensemble cast that includes Susmita Chatterjee as the female lead followed by Jeetu Kamal, Bidya Sinha Saha Mim, Saurav Chakrabarti and others. The film is all set to release in Bengali and Hindi languages.