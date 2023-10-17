Actor Ipshita Chakraborty Singh on her film Dvand

Actor Ipshita Chakraborty Singh, who is best known for Chhapaak, Medium Spicy, Shakuntala Devi, Bhonsle, Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain among others, is currently seen playing a pivotal character in Sanjay Mishra starrer Dvand: The Internal Conflict, helmed by director Ishtiyak Khan.

The movie, which released recently, is a comic take on Shakespeare's popular play Othello. The actor talks about her working experience in the film, her upcoming works and her theatre play Hunkaro.

Talking about Dvand, she said, "I play Naini, one of the important characters in the film Dvand. As it was originally a theatrical piece that I had never seen or been a part of, I was fortunate not to have any pre-conceived notions about how the character should be played. This gave me the freedom to interpret the role and bring my own unique perspective to it. It is about a very innocent group of people who are trying to create Omkara in their own way but how they come to know about Othello and how Othello influences their life both on and off stage is what the concept all about."

Ipshita Chakraborty Singh

Sharing about her background she mentions, "I hail from culturally rich background. My mother is a visharad in classical singing and my father is retired engineer but he used to do Bangla theatre a lot. So, from there I developed this interest for theatre and then I graduated from NSD in 2010. That's how acting happened after that."

The actor further talks about her upcoming film Sector 36 starring alongside Deepak Dobriyal and states, "It's based on a true event happened in early 2000 in Delhi. Without giving much I would say, it's all about serial killing. It will be releasing on JioCinema most probably. I play Deepak's wife, who plays the protagonist. It has always been a learning and enriching process when you work with actors like him. He is such a giving actor and full of knowledge. He makes you feel very comfortable on screen. So the space becomes very light on set."

Lastly, speaking about her upcoming play, she adds, "My husband Ajeet who is also an actor, and I run a theatre group called Ujaagar Dramatic Association. We have been active in theatre for the past 17 years, and Ajeet was involved even before I joined. Currently, we are touring with our play Hunkaro, directed by Mohit Takalkar. It has won accolades across the country, and we recently won 7 META Awards (theatre excellence awards) for it. We are extremely fortunate to have been invited to perform it at the Sharjah Art Foundation Festival in the UAE in November."