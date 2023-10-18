Mahaakshay Chakraborty is all set to debut in Tollywood

A super exciting news update came in from actor Mahaakshay Chakraborty aka Mimoh's end. The actor is all set to debut in Tollywood with the upcoming movie 'Nenekkadunna'. The movie is made in Telugu and Hindi. Set to be an intense suspense thriller which has both journalism and politics as its foundation, Mimoh will be seen essaying the role of a journalist in the project and no wonder, the audience is super excited.

On the announcement, Mahaakshay shares, "This is the most exciting phase for me as an actor. I have always been labelled as talented by many but I am glad that my talent is meeting the right opportunities. As an actor, all that you want and desire is to be able to play diverse roles that show your versatility on the screen and well, I am blessed with the kind of projects I have now. Tollywood is huge and the fans over there love their cinema with a lot of passion. A movie in Tollywood was always in my mind. Was just waiting for the right time. Well, seems like finally, it has arrived. I am excited to play a journalist on-screen for the first time."

On the work front, apart from his Tollywood debut, Mimoh also has a spree of projects releasing soon namely Haunted: Ghosts Of The Past, Mission Maajhi, Lanka Revolution and Oye Bhootnike.