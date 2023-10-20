Divya Khosla Kumar on her festive release Yaariyan 2

Looking resplendent in a baby pink and red polka dot sari, lacey white crop top and white Minnie Mouse heels, the ever-gorgeous actress-producer Divya Khosla Kumar, looked every bit of Laadli Chibber in her much-awaited romantic drama Yaariyan 2 that releases in theatres today. During her recent trip to Kolkata, Indulge had a hearty chat with the humble artiste on her film, and a lot more.

What does Yaariyan 2 talk about other than love for cousins?

As the name suggests, Yaariyan 2 is about friendship, and that too among the cousins. The tagline of the film is also based on the same concept- “Finding friendship in family and family in friends”, and “cousins by blood, friends for life”. You know, our cousins are our first friends, but when we grow up those bonds get loose, because most of us get busy with our careers, probably settled in different cities. The story is about Laadli and her two cousins Shikhar (Meezaan Jafri) and Bajrang (Pearl V. Puri). The cousins have a great bond and share everything and after Laadli gets married to Abhay (Yash Dasgupta), her life after marriage takes the plot forward. There are three parallel stories of the lives of these three cousins, and they connect with their bonding and friendship.

How is Laadli as a character?

Laadli is very much like me — goofy, fun and crazy. She is unable to make decisions quickly, and the film traces the growth of the character…be it in her role as a cousin or the role as a partner. But I am glad the directors wrote the character keeping me in mind. They know me very closely and have observed my mannerisms — how I react or behave in real life and have incorporated them all in the film. For the first time, people will get to see the “real” Divya onscreen.

How was working with Yash?

It was a nice experience. Our chemistry is not just good but it is “piping hot” as per our directors (laughs), but we had our ups and downs as co-actors. When you are working together, sometimes that compatibility goes for a toss. You’re performing constantly, shooting for 30 hours at times, and things do get a little difficult sometimes. But as long as we are all together for the film, it’s fine.

Did you think of directing Yaariyan 2 as well?

I want to concentrate on acting only right now. Yes, I love to direct, which gives me a lot of creative satisfaction, but for the time being, I would like to continue acting.