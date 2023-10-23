The movie 'Teen Paayancha Ghoda' is all about successful debuts  

JIO MAMI Festival is set to screen Teen Paayancha Ghoda the directorial debut of Noopur Bora. This coming-of-age movie will be shown in the Recap Category. The comic drama stars debutants Ria Nalavade, Kunal Shukla, and Avinash Londhe. The movie promises to be an unforgettable experience for the viewers.

JIO MAMI Flim Festival is set to screen Teen Paayancha Ghoda the directorial debut of Noopur Bora

Noopur mentions, “With 'Teen Paayancha Ghoda,' I aimed to capture the raw essence of youth, friendship, and the challenges of coming of age. This film pays homage to a memorable era and a celebration of the unbreakable bonds of friendship. I am thrilled to screen this film at the MAMI film festival, making it available to genuine film lovers."

The film is set against the backdrop of real-life incidents with the raw and innocent friendship of the protagonists shining among them all. It’s a story of friendship, youth, and adjusting to the changing society. The protagonists promise to take the viewers on a journey full of laughter, tears, self-discovery, and relatable circumstances.

Teen Paayancha Ghoda has already had a successful screening at the New York Indian Film Festival. It even received nominations for Best Director and Best Debut Film. Following this it has been screened at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and Kala Ghoda Arts Festival as well.