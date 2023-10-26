Aayush Sharma's action hero look unveiled in Ruslaan's poster

The first poster of Aayush Sharma's highly-anticipated film, Ruslaan, is a visual marvel. It rightly captures his evolution from a romantic heartthrob to a dynamic action hero. This poster serves as a thrilling sneak peek into what promises to be groundbreaking.

Front and centre on this snazzy poster is Aayush Sharma's visage. Yet, it's the ingenious incorporation of a guitar that effortlessly morphs into a gun, cutting through the poster and partially obscuring Aayush's countenance, that truly catches the eye.

This image encapsulates the essence of the film's transformative narrative. The guitar, reminiscent of Aayush's romantic roots, metamorphoses into a potent weapon, symbolising his newfound prowess in the action genre after Antim. Sharma has beautifully reflected his romantic charm and the poster also showcases how he has channeled it into a formidable, intense action persona.

The poster of Ruslaan

This poster is a tantalising glimpse into what Ruslaan has to offer - a thrilling journey as he transitions from a romantic lead to an action hero.

"As an actor, I've strived to embrace change, challenge my own limits, and carve a new path. Ruslaan is not just a film for me; it's about shifting gears and experimenting. It's about breaking the mould, and I hope it inspires others to push their boundaries, just as I have pushed mine, and emerge stronger, fiercer, and ever more passionate about their work," says Aayush.

"As a director, my canvas is the screen, and every frame is a stroke of storytelling. I paint emotions, dreams, and realities, weaving them into a tapestry of cinematic magic. With each project, I aim to ignite the audience's imagination and stir their souls, creating an indelible connection that transcends the boundaries of the screen," adds director Karan L Butani.

The film is set to release on January 12.