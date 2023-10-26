Actor Alka Amin plays a pivotal role in Mandali

Actress Alka Amin, who is best known for her work in Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi, Badhaai Ho, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Shaadi Main Zaroor Aana, The Great Indian Family and many more, is set to feature in upcoming film Mandali which releases tomorrow.

Directed by Rakesh Chaturvedi Om, the film is touted to be based on exploitation of Ramleela by incorporating obscene dances in small towns for financial gain, which stars Rajniesh Duggall, Brijendra Kala, Aanchal Munjal, Abhishek Duhan and Vineet Kumar in prominent roles.

Alka Amin said, "We shot this film before COVID-19. When director Rakesh narrated the script to me and I learned that he was directing it, being from the same institute, I felt that I should do this film. Also, the subject is interesting and nice."

Recalling her shooting experience in the film, she tells, "Shooting in a rural area in Mathura was a wonderful experience. Additionally, working with people from NSD is like working with family. Vineet was my batchmate in NSD, so working with him as his wife's character was very comfortable for me. And you know, the amount of respect you get when you work with such kind people is immense."

Produced by Prashant Kumar Gupta, Geetika Gupta and Neetu Sabarwal of Reltic Pictures, the film also stars an ensemble cast of Kanwaljeet Singh, Ashwath Bhatt, Saharsh Shukla and Neeraj Sood.