Indo-Jordanian production Yellow Bus to premiere at MAMI 2023

After a successful premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023, Wendy Bednarz’s Yellow Bus co-produced by Guneet Monga Kapoor is set to premiere at the upcoming MAMI Festival in Mumbai. The movie will be screened on November 2 and is an emotional roller-coaster exploring themes like loss, betrayal, the triumph of the human spirit, and more. It stars Tannishtha Chatterjee and Amit Sial in lead roles.

Director Wendy Bednarz comments, “The story is a heartfelt exploration of the human experience and a mother’s worst nightmare, the tragic loss of a child. It follows the journey of a grieving mother who must fight for justice in a foreign land and ultimately learn to forgive those whom she holds accountable, including herself.”

The movie follows the journey of Ananda [ Chatterjee] who portrays the role of an immigrant mother, stuck in a foreign land during difficult times and dealing with a life-shattering incident. She is on a path to seek out the truth about what happened to her daughter. Apart from dealing with inner emotions of loss and grief, she finds the strength and courage to go on to seek out the truth. The movie shows the alienation felt by those who do not completely belong to a land.

Tannishtha Chatterjee speaks about the film, “This film was hard, even as an actor to step into the shoes of Ananda. Giving voice to this woman’s struggle of being unheard, especially in an environment that doesn’t favour you, was an emotional journey. Women are often left to struggle, and cope with unprecedented situations. Losing a child is the ultimate loss for a mother. Embodying Ananda was not easy, but I’m glad that I could be part of this film that showcases a plethora of emotions and the many aspects of grief in such a nuanced way. After the international premiere, I’m excited to bring this film home to the Indian audiences."

Yellow Bus is a collaboration between Indian, Jordanian, Emirati, and American productions. It is co-produced by Screen Project, Metatron Productions, OSN, Creative Venture, Sikhya Entertainment, and Ta Films.

Guneet Monga Kapoor mentions, “We are proud to present a first-of-its-kind Indo-Jordanian production. It’s a privilege to work with international storytellers like lead producer Nadia Eliwat and debutant director Wendy Bednarz. At Sikhya, we continue to seek films that bridge the gap between diaspora and non-diaspora audiences.”