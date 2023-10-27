Intense survival thriller Apurva trailer out now!

After unveiling the intriguing and viral first look amid huge crowds and tremendous fanfare at the prestigious Lav Kush Ramlila at Red Fort, Delhi - the first of its kind for any Indian film, the power-packed trailer of Star Studios and Cine1 Studios’ Apurva is here! Releasing on November 15 on Disney+ Hotstar, Apurva directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat stars a unique ensemble cast of Tara Sutaria, Abhishek Banerjee, Dhairya Karwa and Rajpal Yadav who have united to showcase one of the most powerful stories of good over evil onscreen, set in one of India's most dangerous places in India – Chambal.

The engrossing visuals showcase a dramatically raw and fierce transformation of Tara who draws onto her inner strength to survive and live! What happens when an ordinary moment in life suddenly turns into a very dangerous situation and how far will Apurva go to survive? This is the story of Apurva!

Director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat says “Apurva was a great opportunity to bring an adrenaline-pumping, powerful story to life. Audiences will see a dramatically strong transformation of Tara and for the first time we will see Rajpal Yadav in a deadly role, he will surprise fans with this new avatar! Abhishek brings a unique brand of memorability to all his characters, and I feel what he has done in Apurva, will catapult him even further. ”

Tara Sutaria, Abhishek Banerjee and Rajpal Yadav

Tara Sutaria speaks on headlining this unique project, "I am overwhelmed by the immense love and appreciation that our first look has received. ‘Apurva' has been the most challenging and rewarding experience for me with regard to performance and it is also starkly different from any role I've played before. The fierceness and power of this character is what drew me in from the beginning! This is the role I've longed for since I began my career.”

Yadav whose menacing avatar will take audiences by surprise says, “It is always important to keep trying to innovate and do something different no matter what stage of life you may be in. I was looking for a role that I’ve never done before, something that can shock today’s audiences who are always looking for something new and Apurva was just the right story for me to be a part of!”

Known for his dynamic portrayals on screen, Banerjee says "This is one of the most fearsome characters I’ve played so far and to bring the necessary level of evil and menace in each scene was quite challenging but it was a great journey working with such an exemplary team!”

Dhairya Karwa adds, "Exploring the intricacies of the character was challenging and exciting at the same time. It was an emotional journey and a testament to the purest emotion, love, and how far you would go to protect the ones you love. It is one of the most creatively liberating experiences of mine working with such a fantastic team!”