Kareena’s The Buckingham Murders to premiere at the 67th BFI London Film Festival

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s upcoming movie directed by Hansal Mehta, The Buckingham Murders will be premiering at the 67th BFI London Film Festival. The Film Festival will be running from October 4 to 15, 2023 in different parts of London. Early bird ticket bookings will start from September 6 only for members of BFI.

Khan plays the role of a troubled police officer in the movie where her investigation leads her to witness disturbed flashbacks from her own life. The film also stars Ranveer Brar and Keith Allen.

Kareena captions her post, “'The Buckingham Murders’ a journey that @hansalmehta, @ektarkapoor and I took is premiering at the 67th BFI London Film Festival. It is an atmospheric thriller, that explores themes of loss, closure and the immigrant experience. What makes this moment even more special is that it’s one of the three films from India that made it to the festival! If you happen to be in the UK, we hope you can watch it, it's being shown at the Curzon Mayfair on the 14th and the Vue Leicester Square on the 15th October.”

Hansal Mehta commented, “Cannot wait for the world to discover this Kareena. So proud of this film. Thank you for adorning our film.” Ektaa R Kapoor also left a warm comment, “An actor par excellence.” While Zoya Akhtar left emoticons of encouragement.

Kareena plays the role of Jasmeet Bhamra, a cop and a single mother who recently lost her child. When she is assigned the case of a missing child, flashes from her own life start leaving a deep impact on her. Her Instagram post also has some stills from the movie which reveals her look as a no-nonsense cop.