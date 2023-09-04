EXCL: Sanjeeta Bhattacharya pens & sings a Spanish song for SRK's Jawan

Actress and musician Sanjeeta Bhattacharya who is all set to big Bolly debut with Jawan, also announced that she has penned and composed a Spanish song Pensarte for the movie.

Sanjeeta says, “During the first schedule of shooting, I had sung my song, Pensarte, for Shah Rukh Khan, the direction team and some of the cast. This is a song that I had written in Spanish. After almost two years since that day, last month, the director of the film, Atlee, called me and asked if I’d like to write lyrics for and sing a song in Spanish for the Jawan soundtrack, composed by Anirudh! To be writing, singing and acting in my debut film and one like Jawan is a dream come true and more! I jumped at it! I was so touched by the fact that he remembered me singing my song for him after all this time. Anirudh’s team sent me the track, I ran home and wrote the lyrics within half an hour and sent back a voice note with me singing it. The next day it got approved and Anirudh said, ‘it sounds killer!’ which felt amazing to hear. I was elated! Being in Jawan as an actor is incredible but having written and sung in it too, is just unbelievable!”

Sanjeeta

Speaking about the song she says, “I wrote the song thinking of us girls or “namma girls” as Atlee likes to call us- SRK’s core team. It’s a Spanish song about our chief, us and our friendship. Anirudh’s composition is fun and feisty and full of Latin flavours which is something I love exploring!”

Undoubtedly, Sanjeeta is on cloud nine. With Jawan, she makes her grand entry into Bollywood on the big screen. “The very thought that I am part of a grand project like Jawan gives me goosebumps. Also, I know that this film will be watched by millions,” she smiled. Sanjeeta now wishes that once the film releases, her work gets recognised and she can work in more films.

Directed by Atlee, the film features seasoned actors like south superstar Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover and Sanya Malhotra and will release on September 7 in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.