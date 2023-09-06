Dawshom Awbotaar hints at the mystery around Vishnu's ten avatars

Amid eager anticipation, Jio Studios and SVF Entertainment to reveal the official poster of Dawshom Awbotaar. The production meticulously crafted by SVF Entertainment, is poised to illuminate screens, theatrical release aligning with this Durga Puja. The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Shrikant Mohta, and Mahendra Soni.

Marking an unprecedented milestone for the Bengali film industry, “Dawshom Awbotaar” represents the industry's inaugural venture into the realm of prequels and a cop universe. Srijit Mukherji, the creative visionary behind this cinematic endeavour, has pushed the boundaries to craft a story that resonates with the essence of anticipation and wonder.

The poster of Dawshom Awbotaar is a visual masterpiece. Within its intriguing imagery lies a complex puzzle, featuring enigmatic depictions of cult characters Probir Roy Chowdhury and Bijoy Poddar played by Prosenjit Chatterjee and Anirban Bhattacharya respectively while Jisshu U Sengupta and Jaya Ahsan will also be contributing to the shroud of mystery woven by the lens.

The Poster

As we delve into the poster, it's worth reflecting upon the ten profound avatars of Lord Vishnu, each with its own unique symbolism and purpose. It meticulously incorporates all ten divine incarnations of Lord Vishnu which is (starting from top right corner clockwise)-

Lord Rama (The Bow and Arrow)

Matsya (The Fish)

Narasimha (The Man Lion)

Parasurama (The Axe)

Lord Buddha (Buddhist Prayer Wheel)

Kalki (White Chess Horse -The Mighty Warrior)

Vamana (The Bonsai Plant)

Varaha (The Boar Tooth)

Kurma (The Tortoise)

Lord Krishna (Peacock Feather)

United by the thread of artistic excellence, Dawshom Awbotaar is poised to redefine storytelling while paying homage to the rich spiritual heritage embodied by the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu.

Anupam Roy orchestrated the musical album for the film, while Indraadip Das Gupta once more enriched the cinematic experience with his mastery over the background score.