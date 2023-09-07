National award winning Kalkokkho re-releases at theatres

It’s finally good news for director duo Sarmistha Maiti and Rajdeep Paul's first full-length feature film, Kalkokkho-House of Time. The film is finally set to get re-released in two of the most prominent theatres, Nandan 1 and Radha Studio. The film released last year but stayed for just a few days at the Kolkata theatres.

The film, which saw a bunch of talented actors like Tannistha Biswas, Janardan Ghosh, Sreelekha Mukherji, Amit Saha, Ahana Karmakar and Deep Sarkar bagged the award for the Best Bengali Film at the National Film Awards 2023, which was announced recently. The film offers us a journey into the darkness that enveloped us during the COVID-19 pandemic, the daily fight for existence, and how we were painstakingly stuck not just in time, but also in space.

Director duo Sarmistha and Rajdeep

Sarmistha says, “The film was supposed to release last week but we didn’t get preferable halls or timings, but this week it is finally releasing, and it is a very pleasing feeling. Kalkokkho has created a buzz, the buzz that we expected it to create, especially among the younger crowds. As filmmakers, it is our responsibility to explore and work on newer things and make films on it. Whoever had missed it last time, we are inviting them and others too with open arms to come and watch our film. It would be relatable, something we all have been through and would be a great watch on the screens, we promise.”

Co-director Rajdeep adds, “It indeed feels great, and this time we expect that we don’t receive the same treatment as last time, and the film reaches audiences across locations. We are also trying to release the OTT platforms and satellite televisions.”



The films re-releases on September 8.