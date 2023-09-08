Piloo Vidyarthi on her Bolly debut Akelli

Actress Piloo Vidyarthi feels lucky to debut with Pranay Meshram’s film, Akelli. A gripping thriller, the film sees Nushrratt Bharuccha playing Jyoti who gets trapped in conflict-ridden Iraq. Piloo portrays Nushrratt’s mother in the film. For the Kolkata audiences, if you didn’t know already, Piloo is the daughter of the yesteryear Bengali actress, Shankuntala Barua. We spoke to her about the role, her experience, future projects and more.

Tell us about your role in the film.

I play Nushrratt’s mother, a simple Punjabi woman living alone with her daughter and granddaughter. She had no clue that her daughter Jyoti had taken up a job in Iraq. When she finds out, she is helpless and clueless about what awaits next. But she gathers courage and goes up to the ministry to plead for her daughter.

How was it shooting with Nushrratt?

Nushrratt is a very good actor. Having coactors on the set with similar energies is a blessing. She is also a warm person, so we didn’t have to make any extra effort to connect and then get into a mother-daughter acting mode.

You played the role of a mom in turmoil. Did it touch you personally?

Shooting this film was a journey where I connected with my innermost self...the woman who I am, a mother whose son (Arth) is in Texas, the strength I have, the responsibilities I have... the fear of being alone... I have walked along with Akelli re-living myself as a woman.

Did you ever try your luck in Bengali films?

A huge part of my life got stamped and signed off (not intentionally) as a celebrity mother’s talented daughter and then a celebrity’s wife who also sings and acts. It’s only in the last 10 years that I started exploring. I want to be a part of good Bengali cinema. Casting directors, if you like my work, I am just a call away!

Upcoming projects?

I am waiting for the release of an interesting film called The Wedding Story. I have a film with Prateik Gandhi and Taapsee Pannu called Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan. I am doing a very interesting web series with YRF called Mandala Murders, and Sar Zameen by Dharma Productions. I recently completed shooting for a fascinating film called Vedaa by Nikhil Advani. I am doing a wonderful musical play called Roshe Roshe too by Purva Naresh. Also, a few interesting songs are coming up.