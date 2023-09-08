Rashmika Mandanna shares an exclusive still from the sets of Pushpa 2: The Rule

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the most awaited upcoming film. The first part of the film Pushpa: The Rise created euphoria at the global level and the craze among the masses was unmatchable. The audience went berserk over the character of Allu Arjun as Pushparaj which took sensation. The massive anticipation surrounding the film can be seen as the masses are eagerly waiting to get updates from the actioner. With the first look poster released this year on the eve of Allu Arjun's birthday, it kickstarted the hunt for Pushpa, elevating the excitement to the next level.

To pump up the excitement, Rashmika Mandanna has shared a picture from the sets of Pushpa 2: The Rule which transports the audiences into a world that is going to be massier and grander and will give an insight into the canvas of the film.

A screengrab of Rashmika's Instagram story

Taking to social media, the beautiful actress shared the picture with the caption which says,

"#pushpa2"

The picture shows a grand set of a bungalow that has been constructed for the film. With this exclusive still, the anticipation around the film is going to be next level among the impatiently waiting fans who are waiting for the film to release.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is directed by Sukumar and stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film is all for its release on December 22.