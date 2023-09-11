The much-awaited second part of the Pushpa franchise, Pushpa: The Rule starring the Telugu star Allu Arjun has locked its release date. The mass entertainer film is set to arrive in cinemas on the occasion of Independence Day, August 15, 2024.

On Monday, the makers of the film shared an official poster announcing the date which took social media by storm. This strategic release date with an extended weekend of Independence Day and Rakshabandhan holidays will ensure the perfect opportunity to maximise the box office gains for the film.

Allu Arjun just recently won the Best Actor award for his portrayal of Pushpa at the 69th National Awards.

The first part of the franchise, Pushpa; The Rise, which was released in the thick of the third wave of the pandemic emerged as a blockbuster at the time when civil restrictions were tightened and cinema halls across India were majorly closed.

The film had created a historic wave at the box office and was the turnaround film after the pandemic which got audiences back to the theatres. Allu Arjun’s portrayal of Pushparaj went on to become one of the most lovable characters in Indian cinema.

Pushpa 2: The Rule will be released on cinema screens worldwide in a multitude of languages. Directed by Sukumar, and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles and has music by the National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad.

Pushpa: The Rule books I-Day 2024 for its release.

